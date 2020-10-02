CM Yogi says Government Committed to Safety of Women amid outrage over Hathras rape

AMN
Amid attacks form various quarters over growing incidents of rape, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, tweeted Friday to say his government was “committed to the safety, security and development of all mothers and sisters”.
“Those who even think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured. They will get such punishment that will set an example for the future. The govt of UP is committed to the safety and security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our committment and promise,” the Chief Minister tweeted.
Yogi administration has been targetted over the gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras