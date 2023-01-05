CM Yogi meets Maharashtra Governor at Raj Bhavan

AMN / MUMBAI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a visit to Mumbai, today met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan were present on the occasion. The Governor presented an idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Yogi Adityanath. During the interaction, the UP Chief Minister has shown his readiness to give land for construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya.

On the request of the Governor, Yogi Adityanath visited the ‘Krantigatha’ museum of freedom fighters, which was built in the British-era subway at Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the UP Chief Minister will have meetings with big industrialists like Ambani, Adani, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ajay Piramal, Pirojsha Godrej, Darshan Hiranandani, among others.