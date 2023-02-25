CM Yogi Adityanath criticises Samajwadi Party for protesting during Governor’s address

AMN

The debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address continued today, February 25, in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Leader of house CM Yogi Adityanath criticised the Samajwadi Party for protesting during the Governor’s address. Yogi said that those who cannot respect women governors, they can not respect the women of the state.

During his address in Legislative Assembly CM Yogi Adityanath said that the double-engine government is providing benefits of Government schemes to 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh without any discrimination. UP is working as a growth engine in India.

Talking about government achievements, CM Yogi said that under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 12.77 lakh poor people in rural and urban areas of the state got houses without any discrimination. Uttar Pradesh is also number 1 in food grain production, milk production and providing toilets in the house of every poor.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to declare human-wildlife conflict as a disaster. UP is the first state to implement the skill development policy and the One district one product scheme has been adopted in all districts and this has doubled the export from the state.

Talking about political credibility Mr. Yogi said that the public of state has selected us twice, this shows our credibility. Uttar Pradesh is the safest destination for investments, Yogi Adityanath said and added that investment proposals worth ₹33.5 lakh crore were received at the Global Investors Summit 2023, this also shows our credibility. CM Yogi said that perception about Uttar Pradesh has been changed but the opposition can not accept this reality that UP is growing in every field.

Earlier, SP Chief and leader of the opposition Akhilesh Yadav raised the law and order issue by highlighting the killing of Umesh Pal, a prime witness of the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal, in Prayagraj.

Replying on that CM Yogi Adityanath said that the UP government works on the policy of zero tolerance against criminals and we will destroy the mafias. Even in the incident of Prayagraj, the government is working on this policy. Samajwadi Party has nurtured the mafia involved in this incident. Dissatisfied with Yogi’s reply members of SP came down to the well and started raising anti-government slogans.