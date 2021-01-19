CM Uddhav Thackeray congratulates Indian cricket team on its victory over Australia

AMN
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has congratulated Indian cricket team on its landslide victory over Australia in the four-match test series. He said that the victory achieved by our cricket team under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane at the Gabba ground will be remembered by all Indians.
The Chief Minister said even after losing the first match, the Indian team won the entire Test series by showing relentless optimism and perseverance. He also said that it was a matter of pride for all the cricketers in the country as the Indian team set a new record in the series while successfully chasing runs.