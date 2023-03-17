CM PS Tamang assures hydropower development in Sikkim will be undertaken considering public sentiment, environment

AMN

Sikkim Chief minister PS Tamang has informed that investors have shown interest in investing around Rs 1000 crores in Sikkim at the B-20 meeting organized in Gangtok yesterday.

These investments target the IT/ITeS, green energy, infrastructure, skill development, tourism, civil aviation, organic farming and forest products, among other sectors.

Speaking at a press conference today, Mr Tamang said that the state government is committed to realising this potential investment by simplifying policies.

He assured that hydropower development in Sikkim will be undertaken considering public sentiment and the environment.

Speaking on development and connectivity issues, Mr Tamang informed that the state government is setting up a processing facility for organic products at Rangpo, the new districts of Pakyong and Soreng are being completely digitalised and a helicopter service between Sikkim and Bagdogra is under consideration.

Briefing on sector-wise investment interest, Sikkim chief secretary VB Pathak, who was also present, informed that the state’s IT/ITeS sector drew investment interest worth Rs 400 crores while the green energy and electric vehicle accessories sector could attract Rs 100 crores of investment.

Mr Pathak informed that Costa Rica has expressed interest in partnering with Sikkim in hydropower development, while Norway can invest in hydropower, tunneling and disaster mitigation.

Similarly, Sweden has expressed interest in investing in education, and UAE and Iceland would partner in promoting green cities, Mr Pathak added.

In addition, the World Bank would invest in skill development in Sikkim’s rural areas with a focus on women and the youth for promoting entrepreneurship, Mr Pathak said. He informed that international connectivity from Sikkim’s Pakyong airport to Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh is also being considered, adding that Sikkim may also offer potential for revenue from carbon trading in the future.

Highlighting the huge market potential of Sikkim’s organic products in Europe, state agriculture secretary JD Bhutia informed that residual content testing labs will be set up across the state to ensure that products match the quality standards of these markets. He also stressed on increasing the volume of organic production, which is currently inadequate to meet export demand.

Gangtok will host two-day Startup 20 engagements from tomorrow under India’s G20 presidency.