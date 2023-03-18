इंडियन आवाज़     18 Mar 2023 09:10:22      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

CM of Rajasthan announces formation of 19 new districts and 3 new divisional headquarters

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot announced the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisional headquarters in the State. The Chief Minister was replying to the discussion on the Finance and Appropriation Bill in the Assembly yesterday.He made several announcements including distributing free smartphones to 40 lakh women during the Rakshabandhan festival in the first phase.

The new Districts include Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kekdi, Kotputli-Behrod Khairthal, Neem Ka Thana, Phalodi, Salumber, Sanchore and Shahpura. Now there will be 50 districts in the State. Banswara, Pali and Sikar shall be the new divisional headquarters.

The Chief Minister said that construction and upgradation works of roads, bridges and ROBs (Railway road Over Bridges) will be done in different areas of the State at a cost of 2600 crore rupees. Govind Dev Ji Mandir, Jaipur will be developed on the lines of Mahakal Ujjain at a cost of 100 crore rupees. Along with this, Pushkar Development Authority will be formed for the overall development of Tirtharaj Pushkar. Development works worth 100 crore rupees will be done in Beneshwar Dham, Dungarpur in the coming year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart