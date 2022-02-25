CM Naveen Patnaik requests Amit Shah for safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from Ukraine

AMN/ WEB DESK

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik today spoke to Home minister Amit Shah over telephone and requested safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from Ukraine.

The home minister assured the chief minister that the government is in touch with Ukraine government and working to bring back students and labourers at the earliest.

Nearly 20,000 Indian students are stuck in Ukraine and a majority of them are from Odisha.

The Indian embassy in Hungary, a country that shares borders with Ukraine said it is working with the Hungarian government for providing all possible assistance for facilitating the entry of Indians from the conflict-torn nation.