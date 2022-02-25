FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2022 04:57:26      انڈین آواز

CM Naveen Patnaik requests Amit Shah for safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from Ukraine

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik today spoke to Home minister Amit Shah over telephone and requested safe evacuation of stranded Odia students and labourers from Ukraine.

The home minister assured the chief minister that the government is in touch with Ukraine government and working to bring back students and labourers at the earliest.

Nearly 20,000 Indian students are stuck in Ukraine and a majority of them are from Odisha.

The Indian embassy in Hungary, a country that shares borders with Ukraine said it is working with the Hungarian government for providing all possible assistance for facilitating the entry of Indians from the conflict-torn nation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat, Nitu record contrasting wins to cruise into finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Harpal  Singh Bedi Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  chalked out contrasting wins over their rivals to move int ...

BOXING: Nikhat, Nitu in semis while Sumit and Anamika crash out

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting  up a gutsy display,Nikhat Zareen and Nitu  overwhelmed their rivals to move in ...

M Dharma, Ranjit Singh, Kapil Kumar share three way lead after penultimate round

Harpal  Singh Bedi Ahmedabad, 24 February: Bengaluru’s M Dharma, Chandigarh’s Ranjit Singh and Ka ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart