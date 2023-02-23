CM Khattar presents Haryana budget of Rs 1,83,950 crore, No fresh taxes proposed

WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the State budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday. He proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget, up 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore.

In the budget estimates of 2023-24, the CM has projected revenue receipt at Rs 1,09,122 crore comprising of tax revenue of Rs 75,716 crore and Rs 12,651 crore as non-tax revenue. The budget proposes an expenditure of Rs 57,879 crore on capital asset creation.

While reading the Budget 2023, the Haryana CM said there is no proposal for imposing any fresh tax. He said that no new taxes would be levied for the year 2023-24. “This is Amritkal’s first Budget. For preparing the Budget document, discussions were held with various stakeholders and suggestions sought from them have been included,” Khattar added.

Haryana Budget 2023: Highlights