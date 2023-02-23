इंडियन आवाज़     23 Feb 2023 05:25:53      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

CM Khattar presents Haryana budget of Rs 1,83,950 crore, No fresh taxes proposed

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the State budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday. He proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget, up 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore.

In the budget estimates of 2023-24, the CM has projected revenue receipt at Rs 1,09,122 crore comprising of tax revenue of Rs 75,716 crore and Rs 12,651 crore as non-tax revenue. The budget proposes an expenditure of Rs 57,879 crore on capital asset creation.

While reading the Budget 2023, the Haryana CM said there is no proposal for imposing any fresh tax. He said that no new taxes would be levied for the year 2023-24. “This is Amritkal’s first Budget. For preparing the Budget document, discussions were held with various stakeholders and suggestions sought from them have been included,” Khattar added.

Haryana Budget 2023: Highlights

  • CM fund for financial support to women startup entrepreneurs or those who come from families with annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.
  • Budget proposed Rs 400 crore for Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog, up from Rs 40 crore.
  • Govt to provide Rs 2,500 to every girl who takes admission in govt It is with up to Rs 3 lakh annual family income.
  • Govt will undertake recruitment for at least 65,000 regular posts in 2023-24.
  • On pensions, the government would spend Rs 13,000 crore.
  • On Health and Medical education – Rs 9,647 crore.
  • Rs 5,017 crore have been allotted for public health and Rs 35,220 crore for debt payments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سونےکی اسمگلنگ کے گروہ کا پردہ فاش- Gold Smuggling racket

ڈائریکٹوریٹ آف ریونیو انٹیلی جنس (ڈی آر آئی) نے نیپال کی سرحد ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلے کے بعد 15 لاکھ افراد بے گھر: یو این ماہرین

ترکیہ میں 6 فروری کو آنے والے زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 41,000 س ...

یوکرین پر روسی حملے میں ہوئی ہلاکتوں پر انسانی حقوق چیف کو افسوس

یوکرین پر روس کے حملے کو ایک سال مکمل ہونے پر انسانی حقوق سے م ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart