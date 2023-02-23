CM Khattar presents Haryana budget of Rs 1,83,950 crore, No fresh taxes proposed

WEB DESK
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the State budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday. He proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget, up 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore.
In the budget estimates of 2023-24, the CM has projected revenue receipt at Rs 1,09,122 crore comprising of tax revenue of Rs 75,716 crore and Rs 12,651 crore as non-tax revenue. The budget proposes an expenditure of Rs 57,879 crore on capital asset creation.
While reading the Budget 2023, the Haryana CM said there is no proposal for imposing any fresh tax. He said that no new taxes would be levied for the year 2023-24. “This is Amritkal’s first Budget. For preparing the Budget document, discussions were held with various stakeholders and suggestions sought from them have been included,” Khattar added.
Haryana Budget 2023: Highlights
- CM fund for financial support to women startup entrepreneurs or those who come from families with annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh.
- Budget proposed Rs 400 crore for Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog, up from Rs 40 crore.
- Govt to provide Rs 2,500 to every girl who takes admission in govt It is with up to Rs 3 lakh annual family income.
- Govt will undertake recruitment for at least 65,000 regular posts in 2023-24.
- On pensions, the government would spend Rs 13,000 crore.
- On Health and Medical education – Rs 9,647 crore.
- Rs 5,017 crore have been allotted for public health and Rs 35,220 crore for debt payments.