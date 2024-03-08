CM Kejriwal launches AAP’s ‘Sansad mein bhi…’ campaign for Lok Sabha polls

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today launched its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the slogan ‘Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal’ (With Kejriwal party in Parliament, Delhi will prosper).

The campaign was launched by AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in the presence of other party leaders and workers at party headquarters.

“I have made all efforts to serve the people of Delhi who are my family,” Kejriwal said.

He hit out at BJP-led central government and Delhi L-G for allegedly stalling every project launched by his government and urged the people to “strengthen” him by sending all seven opposition candidates to Parliament.

Kejriwal recounted instances where the BJP and LG allegedly impeded the progress of Delhi’s welfare schemes. He cited the demolition of a mohalla clinic by the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seven years ago, despite its significant impact on healthcare accessibility.

“They hate you because you elected and brought an ordinary man to power in Delhi. They demolished Mohalla Clinics with bulldozers, they stopped door-to-door ration delivery scheme, tests and medicines in hospitals,” he alleged.

Asserting his commitment to the welfare of Delhi’s residents, Kejriwal said he had navigated legal challenges, including appeals to the Supreme Court, to reinstate essential services.

“I went to the Supreme Court and got the Farishtey scheme restarted. I got the medicines and tests restarted in the mohalla clinics. Where were the seven MPs when it was all happening?”

AAP has already announced candidates for four seats – East Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi seats – it got as part of its 2024 alliance with Congress, which will contest on North East, Chandni Chowk and North West (SC reserved) seats.