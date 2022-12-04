FreeCurrencyRates.com

CM Eknath Shinde announces Maharashtra will establish separate Divyang department

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that the state will establish a separate Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled persons with a fund allocation of 1,143 crore rupees.

He was speaking at an event on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Mumbai. Mr Shinde said, the government has created 2,063 posts for the new department. He added that Maharashtra is the first state to have such a department.

The Chief Minister said that there will be secretary-level officials for this separate ministry. It will take all the steps for the welfare of Divyang people in the state.

It will formulate policies for the welfare of the disabled by taking into consideration the views of the stakeholders. He said that the decision in this direction was taken within only 24 days.

Mr Shinde informed that the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that adequate fund will be made available for this department as well as for the development of the state.

