CM Conrad Sangma file nominations for Meghalaya Assembly Elections

Several candidates including Chief Minister Conrad Sangma filed their nominations yesterday in Meghalaya.

Only three days are left for filing the papers. The scrutiny will be held on the 8th and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is the 10th of February. All 12 districts in the State will vote to elect 60 members of the State Assembly on the 27th of February.

AIR correspondent reports, Conrad is seeking re-election from South Tura, which he won after being elected as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya in the bye-election for the seat in August 2018. Prior to that, he was the Member of Parliament from Tura (2016-2018).

Meanwhile, TMC, the main Opposition party in the State, today announced the third list of its candidates for the State Assembly elections. Party announced the name of the candidate for the East Shillong constituency and changed the candidates for Pynthorumkharah and Ranikor constituencies.

The Party has also released the list of 40-star campaigners for the Assembly elections which includes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and MPs Derek O’Brien and Mahua Moitra.