Cloudy Skies and rain bring down temperature in Delhi

AMN

Delhiites faced relief from sweltering heat as cloudy skies and rain in some parts of the city brought down the temperature yesterday. The maximum temperature came down to 31 degrees Celsius, which is several notches below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius. Met department has forecast similar weather today, with the likelihood of rain in few parts of the national capital. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius with the minimum being around 21 degrees Celsius.