FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jan 2023 12:52:06      انڈین آواز

Closing Ceremony of Inter-Services Chess Trials 2022-23 takes place at HQ Maintenance Command, Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Inter-Services Chess Trials 2022-23 was held at Head Quarters Maintenance Command from 03 Jan to 05 Jan 23. A total of 18 players (06 players from each team) including 08 international rated players participated in the trial. The trials were conducted as per Swiss League format with total of 06 rounds.

At the end of 06 rounds, Sgt K Srikanth of Air Force finished first with 05 points while JWO Mangal Prasad of Air Force secured second place with 05 points. Six players were selected to Services team for participating in the forthcoming National Team Chess Championship 2022-23 scheduled to be held at Pollachi, Tamil Nadu from 10 Feb 23 to 15 Feb 23.

Group Captain Dharamvir Yadav, Commanding Officer (U) gave away the trophies to the winners at closing ceremony.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

Indian Science Congress to begin in Nagpur; PM to address event via video conferencing

AMN / WEB DESK The 108th Indian Science Conference is begning today at Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Universi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart