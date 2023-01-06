Closing Ceremony of Inter-Services Chess Trials 2022-23 takes place at HQ Maintenance Command, Vayusena Nagar, Nagpur

AMN

The Inter-Services Chess Trials 2022-23 was held at Head Quarters Maintenance Command from 03 Jan to 05 Jan 23. A total of 18 players (06 players from each team) including 08 international rated players participated in the trial. The trials were conducted as per Swiss League format with total of 06 rounds.

At the end of 06 rounds, Sgt K Srikanth of Air Force finished first with 05 points while JWO Mangal Prasad of Air Force secured second place with 05 points. Six players were selected to Services team for participating in the forthcoming National Team Chess Championship 2022-23 scheduled to be held at Pollachi, Tamil Nadu from 10 Feb 23 to 15 Feb 23.

Group Captain Dharamvir Yadav, Commanding Officer (U) gave away the trophies to the winners at closing ceremony.