Class 1 to 5 schools to open today in UP and Bihar

AMN / WEB DESK

Class 1 to 5 schools opened today in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. To ensure the safety of students, classrooms have been sanitised in Uttar Pradesh . Arrangements for thermal scanning, face masks, social distancing and first aid have also been made in all schools, according to government officials.

The government has released a weekly class-wise timetable for attendance so that all classes do not attend school every day. AIR correspondent reports that Education department has also made preparations for grand welcome of the kids. Adorn with welcome posters, balloons and flowers, schools are wearing a festive look. Kids will be welcomed by their teachers at the gates on the beats of band baja and a piece to sweet. But nothing will be as usual as it was.

Some of the most obvious differences will be the increased sanitization of classrooms and buses, teachers and children wearing masks and other personal protective gear, frequent temperature checks and hand-washing and new rules that allow for as much social distancing as possible means no tiffin sharing and no exchange of books, pencils rubber and other stationery.

In Bihar, also all schools of Class 1 to 5 opened from today. Schools were closed since March 14 last year due to corona pandemic. Earlier schools of class 9th to 12th and class 6th to eight were opened.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey said schools have to follow covid protocols. The detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) include compulsory wearing of face mask, social distancing and fifty percent occupancy. All government school teachers have been instructed to remain present at their respective schools. No sick teacher or student will be allowed to enter inside the school premises.