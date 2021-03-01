‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24
Bharat Bandh on February 26 as 8 crore traders to protest against GST
Farmers angry over government notices, closure of main roads at Ghazipur border
इंडियन आवाज़     01 Mar 2021 01:29:47      انڈین آواز

Class 1 to 5 schools to open today in UP and Bihar

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

Class 1 to 5 schools opened today in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. To ensure the safety of students, classrooms have been sanitised in Uttar Pradesh . Arrangements for thermal scanning, face masks, social distancing and first aid have also been made in all schools, according to government officials.

The government has released a weekly class-wise timetable for attendance so that all classes do not attend school every day. AIR correspondent reports that Education department has also made preparations for grand welcome of the kids. Adorn with welcome posters, balloons and flowers, schools are wearing a festive look. Kids will be welcomed by their teachers at the gates on the beats of band baja and a piece to sweet. But nothing will be as usual as it was.

Some of the most obvious differences will be the increased sanitization of classrooms and buses, teachers and children wearing masks and other personal protective gear, frequent temperature checks and hand-washing and new rules that allow for as much social distancing as possible means no tiffin sharing and no exchange of books, pencils rubber and other stationery.

In Bihar, also all schools of Class 1 to 5 opened from today. Schools were closed since March 14 last year due to corona pandemic. Earlier schools of class 9th to 12th and class 6th to eight were opened.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey said schools have to follow covid protocols. The detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) include compulsory wearing of face mask, social distancing and fifty percent occupancy. All government school teachers have been instructed to remain present at their respective schools. No sick teacher or student will be allowed to enter inside the school premises.

SPORTS

Hockey Women; India, suffered second successive defeat, lose 0-1 to Germany

HSB Dusseldorf, 28 February Indian Women gave a much better display but went down 1-0 to World No 3 Germ ...

Football I League: Pedro Manzi’s brace enables 10-man Mohammedan Sporting to beat Real Kashmir

HSB Kolkata 28 February Pedro Manzi’s second-half brace — a long-range stunner, and a header — hel ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

