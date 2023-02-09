CK Birla Hospital Delhi introduces fully active robotic technology for knee replacement surgery

AMN / New Delhi

To address the growing orthopaedic burden in the country by leveraging medical technology, the CK Birla Hospital Delhi has launched first fully active robotic M.I.S. knee replacement program at their Punjabi Bagh facility. The state-of-the-art robot system is the most advanced surgical equipment capable of 3D pre-planning, accurate assessment of deformities and precise surgical results for exceptional patient outcomes.

Robotic knee replacement surgery involves removal of the damaged tissue of the knee joint and replacing it with an artificial joint. More than 2.5 lakh people undergo total knee replacement surgery in India every year. This number has increased almost 3 times as compared to 5 years ago. The advancement in technology such as fully active robotic system coupled with minimally invasive surgical (MIS) technique is a breakthrough to perform the procedure more safely and efficiently with minimal blood loss and lower revision rate.