WEB DESK

Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana today administered the oath of office to Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala at a function in the Supreme Court.

Before their appointment in the Apex Court, Justice Dhulia was Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court and Justice Pardiwala was Judge in the Gujarat High Court.

With the appointment of Justice Dhulia and Justice Pardiwala, the top court has now full strength of 34 judges.