CJI Dr. Justice D Y Chandrachud to lay foundation stone of new complex of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in Raika

Published On:

WEB DESK

The Chief Justice of India Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud will lay foundation stone of new complex of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in Raika area in the outskirts of Jammu city today. The complex equipped with modern facilities is estimated to cost over 800 crore rupees and will be completed in shortest possible time.

Union Law Minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court Judges Sanjay Kishan Koul and Pankaj Mithal, Lieutenant Governor of UT of J&K, Manoj Sinha and Lieutenant Governor of UT of Ladakh B D Mishra and all the Judges of J&K and Ladakh High Court will attend the ceremony. The new campus has been conceptualized as a self-contained integrated complex with all multi-disciplinary facilities for an effective judicial eco-system. The new High Court complex will have 35 courtrooms and will also have chambers for 1000 lawyers with space for expansion in future.

خبرنامہ

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

سعودی عرب میں پانچ روزہ حج کی شروعات ہو گئی

آج سے پانچ روزہ مناسک حج کے آغاز کے ساتھ ہی دنیا بھر سے تقریبا ...

یونان کی قدامت پسند نیو ڈیموکریسی پارٹی نے، پارلیمانی انتخابات میں زبردست کامیابی حاصل کی ہے

اِس طرح رائے دہندگان نے وزیر اعظم کے طور پر مزید 4 سال کی مدت د ...

