FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Nov 2022 08:12:29      انڈین آواز

Civilians in Ukraine’s Kherson region should be evacuated, says Russian President Vladimir Putin

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that civilians in Ukraine’s Kherson region should be evacuated from the conflict zone. This is the Russian President’s first acknowledgment of a deteriorating situation in the region.

Russian officials in the Kherson region, one of four Ukrainian provinces that President Putin declared part of Russia at a Kremlin ceremony in September, have pleaded for civilians to leave the region’s west, where Ukrainian forces have retaken ground in recent weeks.
On Thursday, November 3, Kherson’s Russian-appointed deputy governor Kirill Stremousov issued several video appeals for civilians to leave the part of the province on the west bank of the Dnipro river.

Kherson region is seen as strategically crucial, controlling both overland access and much of the water supply to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian men’s squash team win their first ever gold medal at Asian Team Championships

AMN In Squash, Indian men's team clinched their first-ever gold at the Asian Squash Team Championships toda ...

Rising Sun Water Fest: Bombay Engineers Club bags maximum gold medals in Rowing events

AMN After the grand opening ceremony of Rising Sun Water Fest on 03 Nov by Hon'ble CM of Meghalaya, today o ...

Hylo Open: Indian duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advance to semifinal in women’s doubles

AMN In Badminton, women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the semifinal of ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart