Civil services and their officers are reflection of India’s diversity: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Addresses Probationary Officers of Indian Railway Personnel Service and Indian Revenue Service in Parliament House Complex

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said that the civil services and their officers are a reflection of the cultural, linguistic and educational diversity of India. Noting that good governance is the foundation of civil service, Mr Birla stressed that education, training, determination, experience and sense of responsibility are essential for positive change and public service.

Mr Birla was addressing probationary officers of the Indian Railway Personnel Service and the Indian Revenue Service during an orientation programme organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) in the Parliament House Complex today

Mr Birla said that public centric governance is an important responsibility of civil servants. He added that effective administration and people-centric policies are the basis of development of society, which is possible only with the dedication and ability of young officers.

Mr Birla told the officers that their decisions affect lakhs of people. He added that the aim of young officers should be to play a positive role in nation building. He suggested that they must remain aware of public aspirations and incorporate the same in their actions.

Stressing on the use of new technology in the service of development of the nation, Mr Birla said that new thinking and meaningful ideas are necessary for public service and the nation, whose responsibility lies on the shoulders of young officers. He added that with the use of information technology, access to governance and administration has become easier for the common man, due to which transparency has improved and people have got the benefit of government schemes. Mr Birla advised the young officers to make proper use of information technology, which would bring positive changes in the lives of common people.