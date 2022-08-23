FreeCurrencyRates.com

Civil aviation sector witnessing paradigm revolution in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today said that the civil aviation sector in the country was witnessing the paradigm revolution in terms of numbers of airports and fleet of aircraft. He said that Indian aviation sector has attained the pre-COVID level of air travelers per day which was over four lakh then and is now closely competing with Indian Railways in the air conditioner segment of travelling.

Mr Scindia was delivering the keynote address at the CEOs’ Roundtable discussion on the Roadmap for Robust Growth Over Next Decade organised by ASSOCHAM in New Delhi today. He stated that, with the entry of Akasa Airlines and the expected revamp of Jet Airways, aviation sector is going to touch the phenomenal growth curve this fiscal.

Several Chief Executive Officers of aviation-related industry participated in this day-long discussion to share industry’s pinpoints, find solutions to challenges facing the industry and help release stress from civil aviation sector.

