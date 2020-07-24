Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Cipla all set to launch anti-viral drug Favipiravir for treatment of COVID-19 patients

AMN

Pharma Company Cipla is all set to launch the anti-viral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. A top government research institute, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research,CSIR has played an important role in the process by transferring the cost effective technology to Cipla.

Director CSIR-IICR, Dr. S Chandrashekhar said, the technology provided by the Institute is very efficient and affordable. He said, it allows the company to make large quantities of drugs within a short span of time.

Director General of CSIR, Dr. Shekhar Mande said, CSIR is working with the industry in developing products for mitigation of Covid-19. He said, partnership with Cipla is an example that CSIR is committed in bringing repurposed drugs on a fast track.

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology developed a cost effective process and transferred the technology to the Cipla Company.

Anti-viral drug Favipiravir has shown promising results in clinical trials for treatment of Covid-19 patients especially in the mild and moderate patients.

Drug Controller General of India has given restricted emergency use for Favipiravir in the country.

