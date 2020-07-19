India’s 2 Covid-19 vaccines are under human clinical trials
Bangladesh bans free internet services for Social media
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust proposes ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for Ram Temple construction
Election Commission seeks parties’ views on poll campaign in during pandemic
High level central team to visit Bihar to review Covid-19 situation
इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jul 2020 10:08:18      انڈین آواز

CIPET gets accreditation by NABL to test PPE kits

AMN / NEW DELHI

Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology, CIPET an apex level premium institute under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has been accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories NABL for Testing and Certification of PPE Kit.

The PPE kit includes Gloves, Coverall, Face Shield, Goggles and Triple Layer Medical masks in line with International Standards.

It is another achievement of CIPET in the fight against COVID- 19 Pandemic and a step forward towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

CIPET: IPT Centre Bhubaneshwar, after developing facility of testing PPE kit had submitted an application to NABL for accreditation.

After an online audit of its testing facility NABL granted accreditation to CIPET- Centre Bhubaneshwar.

Some other CIPET centers have also applied for accreditation which is under process.

Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has Congratulated CIPET-Bhubaneshwar for this achievement.

He called for keeping up the momentum for pioneering works to serve the people of the country and helping MSME to focus on Make in India.

CIPET has been taking up the Research and Development initiatives in the areas of Health Care as per WHO and ISO guidelines.

CIPET has also expanded its capacity to test foodgrain and fertilizer packaging in order to support the essential services during Covid pandemic.

Ad

