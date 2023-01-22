Chris Hipkins to be new Prime Minister of New Zealand

AMN

New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party today selected Mr. Chris Hipkins to replace Ms. Jacinda Ardern as its leader and the 41st Prime Minister of the country. Mr. Hipkins was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation in a party meeting today, known as the Labour caucus, was largely a formality.

His appointment to the top job followed the surprise resignation by Jacinda on Thursday. He will be sworn in as the Prime Minister on Wednesday. Mr. Hipkins named Mr. Carmel Sepuloni as Deputy Prime Minister.

First elected to Parliament in 2008, he became a household name fronting the Government’s response to the pandemic. He was appointed Health Minister in July 2020 before becoming the COVID Response Minister at the end of the year.