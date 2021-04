WEB DESK

Chloé Zhao has made history by becoming the first woman of colour – and the second woman to win the best director award at the Oscars.

Chinese-born, British-educated, US-based 39-year-old Zhao also won best picture for Nomadland, her third feature film.

All three have been quietly compelling portraits of people, often played by non-professional actors, in the margins of society in the American West.

But her next film will be a departure – a Marvel comic blockbuster, Eternals.