Chirag Paswan to take out Aashirvaad Yatra from July 5th…

AMN / NEW DELHI

Lok Janshakti Party faction led by Chirag Paswan has decided to take out Aashirvaad Yatra from 5th July in Bihar on the birth anniversary of Ram Vilas Paswan. Chirag Paswan led LJP today held party’s national executive meeting in New Delhi.

It came amid Chirag Paswan’s tussle with his uncle Pashupati Paras over the control on the party.

Talking to media, Mr Paswn said, most of the members were present at the national executive meeting and they condemned and opposed the use of LJP’s symbol and name by expelled members.

He added that they have decided to take out Aashirvaad Yatra from 5th of next month in Bihar on his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s birth anniversary.

Earlier, five LJP MPs joined Mr Paras to divest Chirag Paswan of key positions and declared him as the party president.

On Saturday, Paras headed group had disbanded all bodies and state units of LJP and announced a new national executive.

On the other hand, Chirag Paswan rejected his uncle’s elevation as party president claiming that majority of the national executive members are with him.

His group also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Election Commission over the issue