Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend SCO Summit virtually

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend next week’s virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India. In a brief press release, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi will attend, the 23rd Council of Heads meeting of the SCO on 4th July via video conference in Beijing and deliver important remarks,

This is the first official announcement about Xi’s participation in the SCO summit being hosted by India. The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.