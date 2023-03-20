इंडियन आवाज़     20 Mar 2023 08:22:40      انڈین آواز
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for three-day visit

AMN

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a three-day visit. During his visit, the two sides will discuss strategic cooperation in the energy, military spheres, and the Ukraine conflict.

Xi said he was happy to be back in Russia after landing at Vnukovo Airport, and stressed the importance of strong relations between Beijing and Moscow, not just for the nations themselves but also for the wider international community.

The main round of talks, however, will take place on Tuesday. The Russian and Chinese delegations will hold negotiations in an expanded format and are set to sign a dozen documents outlining bilateral cooperation, including two major joint statements.

Russian officials previously said that the historic visit, which comes at a time when relations between Moscow and Beijing are at an all-time high, should give new impetus to bilateral ties.

