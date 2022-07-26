Chinese President congratulates President Murmu

says ready to work with her to push China-India relations forward on right track

Staff Reporter

Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated the newly elected President of India Droupadi Murmu on assuming office, saying he is ready to work with her to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, properly handle differences and push China-India relations forward on the right track. In his congratulatory message, President Xi said that he attaches great importance to China-India relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement in this regard on Monday.

In his first communication to Indian leadership since April 2021, Xi pointed out that China and India are important neighbours of each other. He noted that sound and stable China-India relations serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples and are also conducive to the peace, stability and development of the region and the world.

President Droupadi Murmu, India’s youngest president at 64, is the first tribal person and the second woman to hold the position. She is also the first President of India who is born after Independence. Ms Murmu joined politics in 1997. On 18th May 2015, Ms Murmu took oath as Governor of Jharkhand and stayed in the post till 12th July last year. She was the first woman Governor of the state and the first female tribal leader to serve as a Governor in any Indian state. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament’s Central Hall on Monday.