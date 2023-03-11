Chinese President calls for elevation of armed forces to world-class standards

WEB DESK

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for “more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards” as he emphasised on improving China’s “integrated strategic capabilities” to fulfill China’s goal of national rejuvenation.

Xi, who was elected as China’s President for an unprecedented third term and also the head of the national Central Military Commission on Friday, told this to the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the paramilitary unit People’s Armed Police at a meeting during the ongoing 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing. According to Chinese state media reports about this Wednesday’s meeting, Xi said China needs to improve its use of defence resources such as technology, supply chain, and national reserves “to strengthen its army and win wars”.

Xi’s statement gives an idea about into his plans of a vigorous push for the Chinese PLA as he emerged as the all-powerful Chinese leader with almost no resistance whatsoever. In October last year, Xi has already secured a precedent-breaking third term as the all-powerful head of the ruling Communist party along with a hand-picked team of trusted men and is all set to rule the country for the next five years after the 14th NPC completed the statutory requirement of electing him as President of China.

Amid intensified rivalry with the US, and the potential for conflict over Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during his annual press conference at the ongoing NPC – also his first as Chinese Foreign Minister – warned of the growing possibility of conflict with the U.S. unless Washington changes course. In his latest government work report at the opening of the 14th NPC on Sunday, outgoing premier Li Keqiang outlined a 7.2 per cent increase in defence expenditure for 2