इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2023 03:51:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Chinese President calls for elevation of armed forces to world-class standards

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for “more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards” as he emphasised on improving China’s “integrated strategic capabilities” to fulfill China’s goal of national rejuvenation.

Xi, who was elected as China’s President for an unprecedented third term and also the head of the national Central Military Commission on Friday, told this to the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the paramilitary unit People’s Armed Police at a meeting during the ongoing 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) in Beijing. According to Chinese state media reports about this Wednesday’s meeting, Xi said China needs to improve its use of defence resources such as technology, supply chain, and national reserves “to strengthen its army and win wars”.

Xi’s statement gives an idea about into his plans of a vigorous push for the Chinese PLA as he emerged as the all-powerful Chinese leader with almost no resistance whatsoever. In October last year, Xi has already secured a precedent-breaking third term as the all-powerful head of the ruling Communist party along with a hand-picked team of trusted men and is all set to rule the country for the next five years after the 14th NPC completed the statutory requirement of electing him as President of China.

Amid intensified rivalry with the US, and the potential for conflict over Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during his annual press conference at the ongoing NPC – also his first as Chinese Foreign Minister – warned of the growing possibility of conflict with the U.S. unless Washington changes course. In his latest government work report at the opening of the 14th NPC on Sunday, outgoing premier Li Keqiang outlined a 7.2 per cent increase in defence expenditure for 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چین کی ثالثی میں سعودی عرب اور ایران کے درمیان تعلقات بحال

/ ویب ڈیسک AMN سعودی عرب اور ایران نے جمعہ کو چین کی ثالثی میں ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم نے نئی دلّی میں دوطرفہ بات چیت کی

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم اینتھنی ایلبا ...

شی جن پنگ تیسری مدت کیلئے چین کے صدر منتخب

Xi Jinping elected China’s President for third term شی جن پنگ کو لگاتار تیسری م ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

NBDSA pulls up TV channels, asks to remove 7 programmes having communal proposition

NBDSA orders TV news channels to remove 7 programmes that violated ethics code; Slaps ₹25,000 fine on News18 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart