Chinese Foreign Minister offers sympathies at COVID challenge faced by India

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and offered sympathies at the COVID challenge now faced by India. The two leaders discussed the international cooperation aspects of the public health response to this difficult situation.

In a series of tweets, Dr. Jaishankar said, he highlighted the importance of supply chains and air flights being kept open in these circumstances and welcomed his assurances in that regard, as also more openness to Indian chartered flights.

The Minister said they also discussed the issue of full and sincere implementation of the Moscow Agreement of complete disengagement at all friction points along the LAC and full restoration of peace and tranquility in Eastern Ladakh. Both the leaders agreed to continue discussions in this respect.