Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu will visit India to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Ministers’ meeting to be held on April 27 and 28. This will be the first time that a Chinese defence minister will be in India following the Galwan Valley clash between the two countries in June 2020.

India has also sent an invite to Pakistan for its defence minister’s participation in the meeting. However, Islamabad is yet to confirm their participation.