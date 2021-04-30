Chinese customs facilitating medical supplies to India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

More than 2.61 lakh people recover from COVID-19 in last 24 hours in India
इंडियन आवाज़     30 Apr 2021 11:41:15      انڈین آواز

Chinese Foreign Minister and State councilor Wang Yi has sent his condolence message to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar about the COVID situation in the country. In response to a question at the regular press briefing today, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said according to informal statistics, 26000 ventilators and oxygen concentrator, 15000 patient monitors and 3800 tons of medicines have been sent so far. Chinese companies working round the clock for production. In coming days, more supplies will be delivered.

He said, as far as I know, cargo flights to India are in smooth operation. In the recent two weeks, multiple flights have been conducted from China to India. Facilitation is also happening through Customs and transportation department in terms of tanks and concentrators, he further said. China will support India to fight the virus and different sectors are acting. The spokesperson said Red Cross, national and sub national and sub regional organizations are taking measures to collect and supply materials to India. He added that China has been following the situation in India closely.

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said in a tweet, since this April, China has supplied more than 5000 ventilators, 21569 oxygen generators, over 21.48 million masks & around 3800 tons of medicines to India, according to statistics of the General Administration of Customs of China.

SPORTS

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month wi ...

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

The Indian Awaaz