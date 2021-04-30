Chinese customs facilitating medical supplies to India: Chinese Foreign Ministry

WEB DESK

Chinese Foreign Minister and State councilor Wang Yi has sent his condolence message to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar about the COVID situation in the country. In response to a question at the regular press briefing today, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said according to informal statistics, 26000 ventilators and oxygen concentrator, 15000 patient monitors and 3800 tons of medicines have been sent so far. Chinese companies working round the clock for production. In coming days, more supplies will be delivered.

He said, as far as I know, cargo flights to India are in smooth operation. In the recent two weeks, multiple flights have been conducted from China to India. Facilitation is also happening through Customs and transportation department in terms of tanks and concentrators, he further said. China will support India to fight the virus and different sectors are acting. The spokesperson said Red Cross, national and sub national and sub regional organizations are taking measures to collect and supply materials to India. He added that China has been following the situation in India closely.

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said in a tweet, since this April, China has supplied more than 5000 ventilators, 21569 oxygen generators, over 21.48 million masks & around 3800 tons of medicines to India, according to statistics of the General Administration of Customs of China.