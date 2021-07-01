Chinese Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary

AMN

Tens of thousands gather at Tiananmen Square in Beijing to participate in the celebrations of 100 years of Communist Party of China. Chinese capital Beijing is under unprecedented state of security control with armed police forces and surveillance cameras all around the city. Some of the latest helicopters and fighter jets conducted rehearsals a few days ago. Various activities are being held across the country to celebrate the milestone, with most focusing on the party’s history.

President Xi Jinping presented centenary medals to 29 CPC members on Tuesday who have made “outstanding contributions to the Party and the people”. The highlight of the occasion, according to officials, is an address to a special gathering in the morning at around 8 am by President Xi Jinping.

Much of the focus would be on Xi’s speech, considering China faces global adversity over the origins of the COVID-19, allegations of genocide against Uygur Muslims in Xinjiang, massive crackdown in Hong Kong to silent the pro-democracy voices and anti-govt protests.

The CPC was founded by Mao Zedong and his associates in 1921. It fought bloody wars at home both against political rivals and the Japanese occupation and took over power in 1949 forming the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The CPC has undergone a total ideological makeover after Mao’s death in 1976.

The CPC was revived by moderate leader Deng Xiaoping. Deng replaced Mao’s hardline Marxism with a pragmatic ideology of “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” which supposedly helped China to emerge as the second-largest economy of the world.