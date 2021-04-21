China’s Xi Jinping to attend US-led climate change summit at Joe Biden’s invitation

AMN/ WEB DESK

China’s President Xi Jinping will attend a U.S.-led climate change summit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the advent of the new U.S. administration. Biden has invited dozens of world leaders to join the two-day virtual summit, which starts tomorrow, since bringing the United States back into the 2015 Paris Agreement on cutting global carbon emissions.

Hua Chunying, spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, said in a statement today that, Xi will attend the summit via video and will deliver what he termed as an important speech. In Alaska last month, U.S. and Chinese officials held the first high-level in-person talks, which bristled with rancor and yielded no diplomatic breakthroughs.

But the two countries, the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters, have rediscovered a common interest in battling climate change. Last week, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry traveled to Shanghai to meet with his Chinese counterpart in the first high-level visit to China by a Biden administration official. Both agreed on concrete actions “in the 2020s” to reduce emissions.

The talks also marked a resumption of climate dialog halted during the Donald Trump administration, who withdrew from the Paris agreement.