PM Modi appeals countrymen to strengthen India in battle against corruption
India, US hold 3rd bilateral two plus two Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi; sign landmark defence pact BECA
Covid-19: Govt extends guidelines for re-opening till November end
COVID-19 recovery rate in country improves to 90.62 pct
UK: 367 people die in past 24 hours from COVID-19
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Oct 2020 06:58:16      انڈین آواز

China: Xinjiang’s Kashgar under restrictions with 183 coronavirus cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in China, 23 more domestically transmitted confirmed cases have been reported in Shufu County of south Xinjiang’s Kashgar Prefecture today which has declared 183 positive cases of the novel coronavirus.

All the 23 cases were asymptomatic that were re-categorized as confirmed cases, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) and Xinjiang’s Health Commission. China does not recognize asymptomatic cases as confirmed COVID-19 cases. In last two weeks, this is the second cluster after the cases were discovered in Qingdao. The cluster is the biggest in China since more than 300 cases were linked to a wholesale wet market in Beijing in July.

City health authorities completed their COVID-19 testing drive for the 4.75 million inhabitants in the area. As per media reports, Kashgar has been put under restrictions with most of the city put under lockdown except for a handful of supermarkets and mobile food stations. Police officers stood guard at the gates to housing compounds, allowing only essential workers to come and go.

Uygurs account for about 86 per cent of the population of Kashgar city, with the rest being Han Chinese, according to the latest census data.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

World Champion Manasi Joshi wants to make a difference for Indian para badminton

Harpal Singh Bedi World para badminton champion Manasi Joshi is living a dream to change perception about p ...

Peaking at right time is crucial for our Olympics campaign : Navjot Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace hockey forward Navjot Kaur feels that peaking at the right time will be the most cruc ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت اور امریکہ درمیان تیسرے، دو جمع دو وزارتی مذاکرات، دفاعی سمجھوتے بیکا پر دستخط

بھارت اور امریکہ نے نئی دلّی میں آج تیسرے دو طرفہ دو جمعدو وز ...

بدعنوانی کے خلاف لڑائی میں بھارت کو مستحکم کریں: وزیر اعظم

AMNوزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ ترقی کیلئے، انتظامیعمل ک ...

اٹلی میں کورونا پابندیوں کے خلاف عوامی احتجاج

اٹلی میں کورونا وائرس کے پھیلاؤ کو روکنے کی خاطر متعارف کرائ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!