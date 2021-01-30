Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
China springs up new regulations ahead of Spring Festival travel rush

Maha govt allows general public to travel in local trains
Farmers protest: High alert in Punjab, Haryana; mobile services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Palwal
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2021 02:00:24      انڈین آواز

China will not recognize the BNO passport as a travel document or ID proof for Hong Kongers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

China said Friday that it would not recognize the British National Overseas (BNO) passport for Hong Kong people as a valid travel document or for proof of identity from January 31.

The Chinese foreign ministry announced the decision on Friday, hours after the United Kingdom said it would begin taking applications for BNO visas, beginning late on Sunday from millions more residents of its former colony.

The move is seen as retaliation by the UK following imposition of a new security law in Hong Kong. Under this as many as 5.4 million Hong Kong residents could be eligible to live and work in the UK for five years and eventually seek British citizenship.
Announcing the decision which China had already warned last year, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the UK’s move grossly violates China’s sovereignty, interferes in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs. It added that it reserves the right to take further actions.

The Hong Kong government echoed Beijing’s position and declared in a statement on Friday that with effect from January 31, BNO passports could no longer be used for immigration clearance and would not be recognized as proof of identity. The statement said, when passengers board flights for Hong Kong, airlines must require Hong Kong residents concerned to present their Hong Kong passports or Hong Kong permanent identity cards as proof.

BNO Passport was first offered ahead of the former British colony’s handover to Chinese rule in 1997, under which BNO passport holders could only visit the UK for six months and had no right to work or settle there.

But China’s crackdown in the aftermath of new security law in the territory led to growing pressure for BNO privileges to be expanded. Critics say Beijing’s national security law, implemented after months of pro-democracy protests, violates China’s commitment to allow Hong Kong to maintain certain freedoms for 50 years after Britain’s handover.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket T10 :Defending champions Maratha off to a winning start

Abu Dhabi Defending champions Maratha Arabians, riding on wicketkeeper-batsman Abdul Shakoor’s whirlwind ...

Mamata Banerjee visits Sourav Ganguly at Apollo hospital ﻿

WEB DESK West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Apollo hospital where BCCI president and fo ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!