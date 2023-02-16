इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2023 04:57:44      انڈین آواز
China warns of retaliation against US entities for shooting down the “Chinese spy balloon”

China today warned that it will take countermeasures against U.S. entities as it accused the US of abusing the use of force in shooting down a suspected “Chinese spy balloon” off the South Carolina Coast on February 4th. China initially expressed regrets over the entry of its balloon into U.S. airspace but has now turned to accuse the US of illegally flying balloons in Chinese airspace more than ten times since May last year along with threats of retaliation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said yesterday at the daily briefing that China will take countermeasures in accordance with the law against the relevant U.S. entities that undermine Beijing’s sovereignty and security. Wang said that what the US did has had a grave impact on the efforts and progress made by China and the US in stabilizing bilateral relations since the leaders’ meeting in Bali.

He reiterated that the balloon was an unmanned weather airship that was accidentally blown off course and accused the U.S. of overreacting in shooting it down with a missile fired from an F-22 fighter jet. China denies that the balloon was a military aircraft but has not yet provided any details about the government department or company responsible for it.

The United States has sanctioned six Chinese entities linked to China’s aerospace program. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also cancelled a visit to Beijing after the discovery of the Chinese balloon in the US airspace.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the Japanese government strongly suspects that the three unidentified flying objects spotted in its airspace since 2019 are Chinese surveillance balloons.

It said it has protested and requested explanations from Beijing. Responding to this, Wang Wenbin said that the Japanese side, without any solid evidence, has made unfounded allegations to smear and attack China. “We are firmly opposed to this,” he said adding that Japan should adopt an objective and just position and stop following the US’s suit in dramatizing it.

According to media reports, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel yesterday said the Chinese balloon’s intrusion was part of a pattern of aggressive behavior by Beijing. Emanuel noted China’s recent beaming of a military-grade laser on a Philippine coast guard patrol vessel, the harassment of U.S. planes by Chinese jets and China’s opening of illegal police stations in the U.S., Ireland and other countries.

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World's Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

