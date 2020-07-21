China undermining Myanmar Sovereignty: US Embassy

WEB DESK

The US has accused China of undermining the sovereignty of Myanmar through its action in states like Kachin bordering China.

The US Chargé d’Affaires in Myanmar George N. Sibley has said in an article on Saturday that China has tried to intimidate, threaten and undermine Myanmar sovereignty by encouraging unregulated banana plantation in the Kachin state, non-demarcation of fisheries and similar other acts.

He has also said that China aided in unregulated investment and corruption in the mining and forestry sector. The infrastructure and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) promoted by China lead to piling up of debts and ceding of regulatory control benefitting China at the cost of Myanmar.

Referring to the human trafficking from Myanmar, the US embassy official says that nearly 80 percent of Myanmar’s reported human trafficking cases in 2019 involved women being trafficked to China. Law enforcement in China often looks the other way and fails to help these vulnerable victims.

Pointing out the environmental loss to Myanmar George Sibley said that China-backed Letpadaung copper mine has caused serious environmental degradation in Myanmar.

The US embassy Chargé d’Affaires also referred to the illicit drug trade. He said billions of dollars worth drugs and chemicals have been seized by the Myanmar authorities. Most of these came from China.

The Chinese embassy in Myanmar refuted the allegations and said that the statement was intended to drive a wedge with its neighbours.