China: Torrential rains caused severe flooding in Henan province

AMN/ WEB DESK

Torrential rains have caused severe flooding in the Henan province in China forcing people to evacuate their homes and leaving public transport, stations and roads submerged. The unusually heavy rains and massive flooding have overwhelmed the dams as well. According to reports, as many as 12 people have died in the provincial capital Zhengzhou which received more than 20 cm of rain in one hour yesterday.

Around one lakh people have been moved to shelters. More than a dozen cities have been affected due to flooding forcing the cancellation of flights and closing of the key roads. People are fearing that a dam in Henan province could collapse as it was damaged recently by the storms. A 20-meter breach has emerged in the Luoyang city dam and a team of China’s military has been deployed in the area to fight the floods and carry out rescue operations.