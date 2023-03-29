China threatens resolute countermeasures in response to scheduled meeting between Taiwanese President & US House Speaker

AMN/ WEB DESK

China has threatened resolute countermeasures in response to a scheduled meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles. At a press conference today, Zhu Fenglian, the spokesperson for China’s Cabinet Taiwan Affairs Office, criticised Tsai’s stop over on her way to diplomatic allies in Central America and requested that no U.S. officials meet with her. Tensions between Beijing and Washington over trade, human rights, and U.S. backing for Taiwan have increased.