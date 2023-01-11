China suspends issuing short-term visas to individuals from South Korea and Japan

WEB DESK

China has suspended issuing short-term visas to individuals from South Korea and Japan. Beijing’s move comes a day after it announced retaliatory measures against countries that required negative COVID-19 tests from Chinese travellers. China said that the visa suspension will continue until South Korea lifts the discriminatory entry restrictions against China.

Last week, South Korea had suspended tourist visas for those coming from China. Japan is however allowing Chinese visitors if they provide Covid-19 negative test reports.

China reopened its borders on 8th January for the first time since March 2020 as part of scrapping its zero-Covid policy.