China starts issuing visas to Bangladeshi students

WEB DESK

Subsequent to the assurance given by the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi during his visit to Bangladesh on August 6-7, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka started issuing visas to Bangladeshi students on Tuesday.

The Chinese Embassy issued a detailed guideline for the students seeking visas for China. It said that commercial flights are available for Guangzhou and Kunming and chartered flights are under consideration if there’s any need.

The Chinese Embassy cautioned the students to go for COVID testing compatible with Chinese test standards by undergoing two nucleic acid tests by the DGHS designated labs within 48 hours prior to the flight. All passengers including students, regardless of nationality, are required to undergo 53 days quarantine at designated hotels at passenger’s own cost, said the Chinese Embassy.

The Visa process for China for the Bangladesh students has opened after nearly two and half years. According to media reports more than 5000 Bangladeshi students doing higher studies in China had to return back home in February 2020. They have been demanding the Foreign Ministry of Bangladesh to take up the issue with China for issuing visas to them.