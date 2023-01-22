China says Covid outbreak has infected 80 percent of its population

WEB DESK

Over 220 crore 28 lakh total COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. More than three lakh 84 thousand doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The Union Health Ministry said, India’s active caseload currently stands at one thousand 960.

The recovery rate is at 98.81 percent. One hundred and seventeen recoveries in the last 24 hours increased total recoveries to over four crore forty-one lakh.

A total of 140 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.