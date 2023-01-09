China resume accepting passports’ applications but outbound not allowed

Hong Kong’s border with China was reopened on Sunday, January 8 as travellers made the cross-border trip at Lok Ma Chau MTR station. Photo: Kyle Lam/HKFP.

China has resumed accepting applications for passports on Monday after ending its strict “zero-COVID” policy, but restrictions on outbound travel remain in place.

State-run media report that citizens can file applications at around 3,200 locations nationwide.

A man who came to an application center in Beijing said he wants to go on holiday abroad.

He also said he had already been infected with the coronavirus, so he is not too worried about infection trends outside the country.

The government has not allowed domestic travel agents to sell overseas travel packages.

The government says it will allow such travel in stages. But it remains unclear whether it will return to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, as there are many fewer international flights to and from China.