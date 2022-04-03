China reports over 13,000 new COVID cases, highest since first-wave in 2020

AMN/ WEB DESK

China today reported more than 13,000 new Covid cases, the highest since the peak of the first wave more than two years ago.

Entire Shanghai city which is China’s most populous city and main financial hub with more than 25 million residents, has been put on complete lockdown. Shanghai’s restrictions threaten to snarl supply chains, with shipping and trucking services hit further due to the lockdown.

State media quoting experts said, Shanghai epidemic scale is bigger than the previous Wuhan outbreak, but its severity is lower in comparison.

Meanwhile, a new Covid variant has been found in the UK, the World Health Organisation said in its latest report. The mutant, called XE, maybe more transmissible than any strain of COVID-19, the health body said.