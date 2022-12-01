China reports new Covid-19 cases

WEB DESK

China reported 36,061 new Covid-19 infections, of which 4,150 were symptomatic and 31,911 asymptomatic.

The National Health Commission said mainland China had confirmed 323,686 cases with symptoms. The capital, Beijing, reported 1,023 symptomatic and 4,020 asymptomatic cases, compared with 1,282 symptomatic and 3,240 asymptomatic cases the previous day.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported 23 symptomatic cases and 174 asymptomatic cases, compared with 11 symptomatic cases and 176 asymptomatic cases the day before.