China reports high number of Covid-19 cases

WEB DESK

China reported a high number of Covid-19 cases, setting a record for daily infections for the third day in a row.

The National Health Commission informed 35,183 new COVID-19 infections were reported yesterday, November 25, of which 3,474 were symptomatic and 31,709 were asymptomatic.

There were no deaths, keeping fatalities at 5,232. Mega-cities continue to struggle to contain outbreaks, with Chongqing and Guangzhou recording the bulk of new cases.

Chongqing, a southwestern city of 32 million people, reported 7,721 new local cases yesterday, a jump of almost 20 per cent from the previous day. Guangzhou, a city of nearly 19 million people in southern China, reported 7,419 new local cases yesterday, down slightly from 7,524 cases a day earlier.