DRDO successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile
Israel’s National Security Council ‘looking into’ NSO spyware allegations
Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Cong chief on Friday, to invite CM for event
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
Innovation will be key to benefit multifold from this tech growth: Infosys CEO
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2021 02:37:37      انڈین آواز

China remains non-committal on return of Indian students to universities

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

China remains non-committal on the return of Indian students to their universities despite accepting that it has allowed students from South Korea and the United States. In a show of its double standard on the matter, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhai Lijian repeated China’s oft repeated stance.

In response to a question from Prsar Bharati, the Spokesperson indirectly confirmed that China allowed South Korean and US students to return. He said that he is aware of the reports on the return of students from South Korea and the US but on the matter of Indian students’ return, he said that China is looking into the matter on the basis of epidemic prevention.

China has closed its border since the beginning of the pandemic but relaxed it this year in March for certain categories which did not include students. Around 23,000 Indian students have been waiting for their return to their universities for last 18 months.

China recently urged the U.S. to reconsider its denial of study visas to more than 500 Chinese students. In the beginning of this month, the China International Student Union, an organization campaigning online for the return of foreign students to China wrote an open letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping drawing upon his comments in 2010, when he referred to foreign students as “forever, a friend of China”. The letter drew attention to the precarious situation of these “forever friends of China” that only China can remedy.

On the issue of visa denial to Chinese students, Chinese Foreign Ministry has said China had lodged stern representations with the U.S. over the matter and urged the U.S. to correct the mistakes and reconsider the visa applications. However, on the issue of the return of foreign students to China, Foreign Ministry maintains a deafening silence.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Recalling India’s performances at previous Olympics (Seoul to Rio)

By Harpal Singh Bedi Called the greatest show on earth, the Olympic Games are celebration of human exce ...

Tokyo ready for sober opening ceremony of Olympics 2020

WEB DESK Sports fans across the world are eagerly awaiting the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo from t ...

More controversy on eve of opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020

AMN WEB DESK Olympic organizers on Thursday sacked the opening ceremony director, Kentaro Kobayas ...

خبرنامہ

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz