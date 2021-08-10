PM Modi chairs UNSC high-level Open Debate on Enhancing Maritime Security
China recalls its ambassador to Lithuania in protest over Lithuania’s decision to allow Taiwan to open its de facto embassy

China has recalled its ambassador to Lithuania in protest over Lithuania’s recent decision that it will allow the Taiwan government to set up “representative offices” in the name of “Taiwan.” It would be the self-ruled island’s first such de facto embassy in Europe to bear the name “Taiwan”, which Beijing sees as a violation of its one-China policy. Normally only “Taipei” is used.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chinese government expressed its categorical opposition to this move and said Beijing had decided to recall its envoy to Vilnius, Shen Zhifei, and demanded the Lithuanian government in turn recall its ambassador in Beijing, Diana Mickeviciene. Lithuania also plans to open a representative office in Taiwan by the end of the year. Many countries have de facto embassies in Taipei which are often termed ‘trade offices’, including the European Union, of which Lithuania is a member state.

Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement said, “The decision brazenly violates the spirit of the communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania and severely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” China considers democratically ruled Taiwan to be its most sensitive territorial issue and is regularly angered by any moves which suggest the island is a separate country. Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own, said in July that it would open a diplomatic mission in Lithuania.

Lithuania’s move is the latest indication of an increasingly shaky relationship between China and the European Union. In May this year, Lithuania had pulled itself out of China’s “171” group aimed at engaging Central and Eastern European countries, most of which are from the ex-Soviet bloc. China has ramped up pressure on countries not to engage with Taiwan. In February, the South American country of Guyana revoked its decision to allow Taiwan to open a representative office there only a day after Taipei had announced it. Taiwan blamed China’s pressure tactics for the decision.

