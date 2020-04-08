China: People in Wuhan begin travelling after lockdown lifted

WEB DESK

In China, tens of thousands of people in Wuhan, the origin point and epicentre for the Coronavirus pandemic, began travelling out of the sprawling city today as the 73-day lockdown was lifted. The Chinese Health Authority said today that 62 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland yesterday, including 59 cases of people returning from abroad, taking the total tally to 1,042.

Three new domestic cases were reported, including two in Shandong Province and one in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission (NHC) said. Also, 137 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported and 1,095 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation. Two deaths were reported yesterday, with one in Shanghai and the other in Hubei Province, taking the overall death toll in the country to 3,333.

Earlier on Monday, the NHC reported no deaths for the first time after it began publishing COVID-19 daily reports since January this year. The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 81,802 yesterday, including 1,190 patients still being treated, 77,279 patients discharged after recovery and 3,333 people died of the disease.

The Wuhan lockdown was lifted even as epidemiologists warned that it is not the time to completely lower the guard and ease on full-scale restrictions, considering the looming asymptomatic patients and possible rebound in infections.